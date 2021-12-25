Edward M. Md Kaye Sells 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

