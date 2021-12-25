Elementeum Market Capitalization Tops $61,914.13 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 104.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $61,914.13 and $5,384.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.22 or 0.07979949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,864.17 or 0.99894516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars.

