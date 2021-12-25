Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $23.84 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

NYSE PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.