Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,308 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

