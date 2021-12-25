Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 541 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

CB opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.23 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

