Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $106,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

