Elrond Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.13 billion and approximately $113.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $257.64 or 0.00505898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00229261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00075264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,932,708 coins and its circulating supply is 19,919,780 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

