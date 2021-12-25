Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report $14.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.59 million and the lowest is $12.53 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $12.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 204,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 4.96.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

