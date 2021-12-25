Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $63,185.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

