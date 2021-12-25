Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.89.

TSE ENB opened at C$48.75 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$40.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.99. The stock has a market cap of C$98.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

