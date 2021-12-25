Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.87

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 132707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 81,252 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

