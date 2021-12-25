Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives €9.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.31).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price target on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

