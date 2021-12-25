Energi Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $66.32 million and approximately $212,381.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00225184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00500676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00075490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,297,623 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

