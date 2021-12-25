Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of ERF opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

