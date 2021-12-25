Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 170.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $188.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

