Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $315.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

