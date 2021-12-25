Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

