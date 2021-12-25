Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

