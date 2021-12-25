Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $30.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.82.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
