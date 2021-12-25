Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $30.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

