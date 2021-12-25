Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $30.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ESPR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

