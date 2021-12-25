Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $197,915.13 and approximately $7,403.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.89 or 0.08019898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00075450 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

