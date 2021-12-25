Euro Tech Stock to Split on Thursday, January 6th (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, January 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $3.11 on Friday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euro Tech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

