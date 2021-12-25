EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $47,382.79

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $47,382.79 and $192,351.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.40 or 0.00386070 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008723 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.73 or 0.01265953 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.