Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 80 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 111.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $143.09 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.