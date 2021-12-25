Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $221.01 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

