Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Reaches $26.86 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 2% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $26.86 million and approximately $267,422.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars.

