ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.01

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.01 and last traded at $139.01, with a volume of 959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.