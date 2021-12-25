extraDNA (XDNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,610.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $395,985.07 and $51,610.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.95 or 1.00067228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00300169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.00448973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00154188 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.