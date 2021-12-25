Factom Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.59 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Factom has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and $4,946.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.85 or 0.08028005 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.21 or 1.00152944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,158,306 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

