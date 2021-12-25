FairGame (FAIR) Trading 71.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and $21.64 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001569 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00053313 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00418400 BTC.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

