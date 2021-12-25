Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Financial Contrast

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vaso and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vaso has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vaso shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Vaso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 5.68% 64.14% 8.46% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaso and Fc Global Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $69.85 million 0.11 $360,000.00 $0.02 2.25 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Summary

Vaso beats Fc Global Realty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

