FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,748 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FedNat worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 329.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FNHC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FedNat Holding has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.91 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

