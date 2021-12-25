Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $4.58 on Friday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,825,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

