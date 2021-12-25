Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,350.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Fevertree Drinks stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

