Financial Comparison: COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) vs. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -25.50% -24.74% Akero Therapeutics N/A -42.47% -39.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for COMPASS Pathways and Akero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 7 0 3.00 Akero Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus target price of $79.86, suggesting a potential upside of 235.82%. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.86, suggesting a potential upside of 136.25%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Akero Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 4.04, suggesting that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Akero Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$60.33 million ($1.69) -14.07 Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.21 million ($2.82) -7.78

COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

COMPASS Pathways beats Akero Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cheshire, the United Kingdom.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body. The company was founded by Jonathan Young and Timothy Rolph on January 24, 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

