Financial Comparison: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 3,113.70 -$49.87 million ($1.79) -1.08 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 29.69 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 544.33%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.