Financial Comparison: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) versus Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,254.75 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TuSimple and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 11 0 2.85 Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $55.90, suggesting a potential upside of 52.11%. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reinvent Technology Partners Y beats TuSimple on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

