Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 1,936 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 347.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.