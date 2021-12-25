Financial Survey: Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) vs. Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Eastern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Eastern $240.40 million 0.65 $5.41 million $1.40 17.68

Eastern has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Eastern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A Eastern 3.38% 14.64% 5.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hillman Solutions and Eastern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 Eastern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Eastern.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Eastern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eastern beats Hillman Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS. The company was founded by Eben Tuttle in October 1858 and is headquartered in Naugatuck, CT.

