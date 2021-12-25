Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.32 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Firo has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00010858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $70.32 million and $2.92 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded up 1,429,446,490% against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,718,262 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

