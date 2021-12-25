First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.01

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.01 and traded as high as C$18.65. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 239,067 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

