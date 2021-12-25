First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.53

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $33.56. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 15,306 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

