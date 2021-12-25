First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.70

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $232.70 and traded as low as $231.22. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $231.25, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $732.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $12.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.23%.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

