First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 177,351 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 4.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $378,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

