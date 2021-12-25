First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $648.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $661.33 and a 200-day moving average of $617.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

