First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 129,599 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Kinder Morgan worth $134,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

