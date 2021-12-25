First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

