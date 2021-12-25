Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stake Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fisker were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSR opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.82. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

