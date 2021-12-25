Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FLUIF stock remained flat at $$39.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

