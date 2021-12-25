Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE:FL opened at $41.92 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

