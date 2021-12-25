FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $54,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $44.51 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

